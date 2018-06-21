With 47 agitations a day, Tamil Nadu protests put investors in a spot

Recently, a delegation from a global consulting firm visited Tamil Nadu and met with industrialists, industry chambers, politicians and journalists. The members were on a mission to understand the investment climate and ascertain whether the state was still a safe place for investors.

The questions over the investment worthiness of Tamil Nadu were puzzling given that the state is still the putative champion in terms of foreign direct investment inflows, ranking fourth in 2017 behind only Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka. However, their cause of worry came from a different quarter: ...