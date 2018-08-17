With Hyderabadi biryani now on Telangana table, Andhra pushes its own brand

If you are somebody who is familiar with the cuisines of South India, you will be aware of Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul biryani and Ambur biryani, Telangana’s Hyderabadi biryani and Kerala’s Moplah biryani. What is, however, missing from this list is the Bongu biryani, which comes from a part of Andhra Pradesh that borders Odisha.

The bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 placed Hyderabad in Telangana. And with that, the newly created state came to, “own” Hyderabadi biryani. Determined not to let this culinary blow get it down, Andhra Pradesh is now working to ...