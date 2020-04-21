With revenues depleting, Congress govts flag the need to lift lockdown

Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Punjab on Tuesday said the central government should start planning an exit strategy from the lockdown, prompted by their dwindling revenues in the outbreak.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanded immediate permission to allow a host of economic activities, lest the state is left with little revenue to take care of its poor.

Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot said it was time inter-state transit of migrant workers is allowed, and termed it "unfortunate" that the Centre does not empathise with this demand by the states. He said it was also about time the prime minister announces a plan for a staggered exit from the on May 3, else a delay could force upon us another extension.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: With 552 new cases, Maharashtra count crosses 5,000-mark

At a meeting of the state’s sub-committee on finance, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh “stressed the need for an exit strategy, pointing out that the state could not be kept under indefinitely”.

Singh announced several measures to cut expenditure of government departments, and approved budgetary cuts worth Rs 1625.87 crore. In a letter to the PM, Singh suggested to the Centre a three pronged bailout strategy for the states, including a three-month special financial package and extension of the 15th Finance Commission till October 2021 for submission of its final report so that it can make a more realistic assessment of the likely growth of the economy over the next five years.

The Congress chief ministers’ statements and decisions come in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cautioning against the economic “blowback” of the lockdown, but also bemoaning the Centre’s “one-size-fit-all lockdown” strategy.

Baghel, in his letter, said Chhattisgarh has largely escaped the scourge of coronavirus, but revenue collections “have come down to almost zero”. Baghel sought Rs 10,000 crore immediate assistance from the Centre.

Baghel also sought approval to start economic activities other than those already relaxed from April 20. He said sweets shops, showrooms selling motor vehicles, air-conditioners, coolers and refrigerators should be allowed, as also registration and purchase of properties, construction works in urban areas, repair work, and all types of retail trade in green zones.



ALSO READ: Business Standard Covid-19 tracker: Tracing the pandemic in India and world

Baghel said the state has received little from central taxes, but needs additional resources to provide help to 5.6 million poor in the state. He said the state cannot continue with its “normal operations”, including welfare and development schemes, if more economic activity is not allowed soon.

The main sources of income of Chhattisgarh are mining, excise, GST, registration of properties, registration of vehicles and forest wealth. There are only 11 Covid-19 patients in the state, and no new case reported in the last five days. Of the 28 districts, not a single person has been found infected in 23 districts and no case reported in other four districts in the last three weeks.

Punjab said it is struggling to meet the Covid-19 battle costs in the absence of support from the Centre. The CM announced an immediate 25 per cent reduction in existing entitlements for petrol expenses of all government departments, except the frontline departments of health, medical education, police, food and agriculture.

In his letter to the PM, the Punjab CM suggested a three pronged bailout strategy to the Centre for the states, including a three-month special financial package and extension of the 15th Finance Commission till October 2021 for submission of its final report so that it can make a more realistic assessment of the likely growth of the economy over the next five years.

Singh suggested the Fifteenth Finance Commission should be requested to recommend a special Covid-19 revenue grant for the year 2020-21, Singh said. He said since this grant would increase the fiscal deficit of the Centre, it could be financed through a special borrowing programme outside the ambit of the FRBM provisions. He also proposed increasing the deficit to make up the revenue shortfall.





ALSO READ: States asked not to use Chinese coronavirus test kits for two days

Rajasthan’s Gehlot said he has asked a central team that visited him on Tuesday to convey to the PM about the need to start planning lifting the on May 3, which would avoid last minute confusion and pressure to extend it.

Gehlot said states needed urgent help as the poor could soon face starvation deaths. He also demanded financial packages for states, industry and traders. He said the state has 45 hotspots in 19 districts.

Gehlot said he has requested both the PM as well as the union home minister that state governments want inter-state transit of migrant workers should be allowed soon, but it was unfortunate the Centre has failed to understand this. He said there cannot be one formula that fits all states, and there is urgent need to either find work for people or give them assistance. He also asked Centre for release of more foodgrains from its stockpiles.