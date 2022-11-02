JUST IN
Woman suffers beauty parlor stroke syndrome while getting her hair washed

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Hyderabad took to twitter on October 30, to share his experience of treating a 50-year-old woman showing symptoms of 'Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome'

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Hyderabad, took to Twitter on October 30 to share his experience of treating a 50-year-old woman showing symptoms of "Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome".

According to Dr Kumar, the 50-year-old woman experienced dizziness, nausea, and vomiting symptoms, which started while she was getting her "hair washed with shampoo in a beauty parlour ". He writes that the woman was "initially taken to a gastroenterologist, who treated her symptomatically". As her symptoms did not improve, "the next day she developed mild imbalance while walking ".

After this, she was referred to Dr Kumar for an opinion. "She had mild right cerebellar signs. MRI brain revealed infarct in right posterior inferior cerebellar territory, MR angiogram showed left vertebral hypoplasia," Dr Kumar wrote in his Twitter thread.

The woman was then diagnosed with beauty parlour stroke syndrome. "A diagnosis of #beauty #parlor stroke syndrome involving right PICA territory was made.

Possible mechanism is kinking of vertebral artery during hyperextension & turning of neck towards wash-basin while washing hair with shampoo. She had well controlled #Hypertension too." Dr Kumar added.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 09:51 IST

