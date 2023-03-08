Women have played important role in nation building: HP Dy CM Agnihotri

-
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said women have always played a significant role in society and nation building.
He said the International Women's Day is an opportunity to go beyond empowering women and honour the talent hidden in them.
He said Himachal Pradesh is the land of God and our society has a tradition of giving respect to women.
He said there has been a significant contribution of women in society and nation building.
He was presiding over a district level programme organized at Lata Mangeshkar Kala Kendra here on the occasion of International Women's Day.
He said lift, cameras, ropeway and escalator will be installed in all the temple premises across the state.
First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 21:21 IST
