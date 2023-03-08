JUST IN
Kerala government announces major schemes for women entrepreneurs

Kerala | women entrepreneurs

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
On the International Women's Day, the Kerala government unveiled major schemes to support women entrepreneurs in the State including raising of the loan limit for women under the 'We-Mission Kerala' initiative of KSIDC to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 25 lakh with a five per cent interest from April 1.

Announcing the decision at the women entrepreneurs' meet organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce here on Wednesday, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the doubling of the loan amount will help women entrepreneurs under 'We-Mission Kerala' project of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) to scale up their businesses.

Also, the moratorium period under the scheme, aimed at identifying, supporting and promoting women entrepreneurs, will be raised to one year from the current six months, the Minister said.

Rajeeve announced a composite grant of Rs five lakh for women cooperative societies, which will be available to the co-operative societies that commence operation in April or the existing ones that are planning for modernisation and technology advancement, Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion said in a release here.

The Minister also said from April 1, 2023, women entrepreneurs can avail the facilities at the incubation centre at Kozhikode by giving 50 per cent rent.

The meet, which brought together women entrepreneurs from all parts of the State on the International Women's Day, came within the larger framework of various programmes planned as part of the 'Year of Entrepreneurs'.

It focused on the current entrepreneurial friendly environment and policies offered by the State.

Minister for Health and Women and Child Development Veena George, who inaugurated the meet, said when a woman becomes an entrepreneur, people around her are also being empowered. In order to build a woman-empowered society, women have to become job providers, the Minister said.

Noting that women entrepreneurs are the role models of the society, George said Women Development Department is conducting training programmes in all 14 districts to encourage and nurture entrepreneurship among women.

In her address, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchurani said lot of women have come forward for setting up dairy farms and ventures in the animal husbandry sector.

The government is extending all support for women to become entrepreneurs, she said.

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 20:15 IST

