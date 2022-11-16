JUST IN
Complaints against ads up 14%, highest came from 'education' domain: Report
NASA's mightiest moon rocket blasts off 50 years after Apollo programme
Women permitted in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to HC
TMS Ep304: Slow deposit growth, Tech layoffs, S Naren, Twitter's blue tick
Data for development integral part of overall theme: PM on G20 presidency
Bombay HC orders testing of J&J baby powder, allows firm to manufacture
PM holds bilateral talks with French President on sidelines of G20 Summit
No sector, fuel source should be singled out for action: India at COP27
Maharashtra: Thane records 5 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 165
"Password" most widely used password in India, "bigbasket" fourth: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
TMS Ep304: Slow deposit growth, Tech layoffs, S Naren, Twitter's blue tick
NASA's mightiest moon rocket blasts off 50 years after Apollo programme
Business Standard

Women permitted in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to HC

The high court was informed that now the Indian Navy is recruiting women candidates under the Indian Navy University Entry Scheme in the executive branch's general service (X) cadre

Topics
Indian Navy | High Court | Modi govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Women permitted in certain branches of Indian Navy University: Centre to HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that entry of women candidates in certain branches of the Indian Navy University has now been permitted.

The high court was informed that now the Indian Navy is recruiting women candidates under the Indian Navy University Entry Scheme in the executive branch's general service (X) cadre, IT and in the engineering and electrical branch.

Taking note of the Centre's submissions, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of a petition which had sought entry of women candidates in certain branches of the Indian Navy University, where admission of females was barred.

The PIL, filed by lawyer Kush Kalra, had alleged institutional discrimination by the government and had sought a direction to it to elaborate the steps taken to permit the entry of women on par with male candidates.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, argued that a PIL filed on the subject of service matter was not maintainable.

However, he submitted that the issue raised in the petition has already been remedied by permitting the entry of female candidates in Indian Navy University Entry Scheme, Executive Branch General Service (x) Cadre, IT, and in Technical Branch Engineering and Electrical Branch.

The law officer also drew the court's attention towards an advertisement inviting applications for Short Service Commission Officers in Information Technology (Executive Branch) commencing from January, 2023 as well as advertisement inviting applications for Short Service Commission Officers for various entries, including General Service (Executive) GS (X) commencing from June, 2023 issued by the Indian Navy.

He submitted that the Indian Navy is now recruiting female candidates as well in both the branches mentioned in the petition.

The ASG said the petitioner has not challenged the constitutional validity of Section 9(2) of the Indian Navy Act. However, the same statutory provision empowers the Union of India to issue notifications for entry of female candidates in the India Navy.

According to Section 9(2) of the Act, No woman shall be eligible for appointment for enrolment in the Indian Navy or the Indian Naval Reserve Forces except in such department, branch or other body forming part thereof or attached thereto and subject to such conditions as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette specify in this behalf.

The petitioner had sought a direction permitting the entry of women candidates under the Indian Navy University Entry Scheme in the executive branch's general service (X) cadre, IT and in the engineering and electrical branch on par with men.

The plea had alleged that the government was practising institutional discrimination by arbitrarily depriving women the right to serve in these branches, while permitting them entry as air traffic controllers and naval architects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Navy

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 12:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU