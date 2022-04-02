Working to modernise state police, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi on his birth anniversary
Man held in Bengaluru for threatening Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray
Driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Pink Line flagged off
Tata-Siemens JV to build 23-km Metro line for Pune via PPP mode
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said his government was focusing on the modernization of the state police by upgrading its capacity to enable it to deliver world-class policing.
He was speaking at the inauguration of the 'Dial 112' helpline project, which will deal with cyber crimes against women and children.
Speaking on steps being taken for the police, he said, "We have to consider the needs of the police personnel. Modern vehicles have been made available, upgraded police stations are being constructed and they are also being given housing. The government is taking positive steps."
The chief minister said there must be fear among the people for the police, adding that cyber crime was on the rise and there was need to build adequate infrastructure to tackle it.
Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said the Dial 112 mechanism comprises of centres in Navi Mumbai and Nagpur, where calls will be taken and then re-directed to district police control rooms.
"Control rooms in 11 police commissionerates and 34 districts have been upgraded. Police vehicles now have mobile data terminal, GPS systems for quick emergency response. Police has been given modern technology to deal with cyber crimes," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU