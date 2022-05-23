Davos 2022: WEF launches metaverse for strong public-private cooperation

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
'Save the planet': As WEF returns, here is what Davos is talking about
WEF 2022: Here's what will happen on Day 1 at Davos Annual meeting
WEF 2022: Over 50 govt heads, 1250 leaders from pvt sector to meet in Davos
-
The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday announced that it is building a "Global Collaboration Village" as the virtual future of public-private cooperation, in collaboration with Accenture and Microsoft.
“Since our founding in 1971, the Forum has served as a platform where business, government, civil society and other stakeholders can come together to address critical global issues,” said Klaus Schwab, WEF Executive Chairman.
ALSO READ - WEF 2022: Here's what will happen on Day 1 at Davos Annual meeting
“The metaverse will influence the way, people, governments, companies and society at large think, work, interact and communicate for the purpose of collectively addressing issues on the global agenda. The Global Collaboration Village will be an extension of the World Economic Forum’s public private platforms and in-person meetings and will provide a more open, more sustained and more comprehensive process for coming together," he added.
The Global Collaboration Village will bring together key global stakeholders, such as various international organisations, governments, partner companies and civil society organisations – to imagine alternative futures and explore ideas in an immersive way.
Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, said: “While the metaverse is only in its early days, it already holds great promise, not only for redefining how organizations work and interact but also for fostering effective public-private partnerships."
According to WEF, it is launching a new initiative on Defining and Building the Metaverse, which convenes more than 60 leading companies from technology and other sectors alongside experts from governments, academia and civil society.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU