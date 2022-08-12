World Elephant Day: History, Importance and Significance

Every year on August 12, World Elephant Day is observed with an aim to acknowledge Elephants’ significance in our ecosystem. The day underlines the awareness of the threats that elephants face in their daily lives. Whether poaching, mistreatment in captivity, or habitat loss, every single factor plays a role in animal abuse.

Elephants are considered sacred in many cultures and are essential for maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Thus, it is essential to understand their significance and take steps to protect them at all costs. The campaign World Day was initiated in 2012 to bring awareness to the disturbing situations of African and Asian elephants.

In short, the objective is to create a sustainable environment where are not exploited and taken care of. Social media has been a key tool and is crucial for the success of this campaign.

World Day: What is the history behind World Day?

World Elephant Day was launched on August 12, 2012, to bring attention to the situation of African and Asian elephants.

It was first observed by Canadian filmmakers Michael Clark and Patricia Sims with the Thailand-based Elephant Reintroduction Foundation.

In 2012, Patricia Sims founded an organization called the World Elephant Society. Her organization has succeeded to create awareness about the dangers confronted by the elephants and the inevitability to protect them globally.

World Elephant Day: What is the significance of the World Elephant Day celebration?

World Elephant Day is commemorated to create awareness about the potential dangers faced by the elephants. According to National Geographic, the elephant population has reduced by 50 percent over the past 75 years. According to the reports, there is an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 Asian elephants left.

Elephants are essential as they help in sustaining the ecosystems of other species. The major decline in elephants’ population can weaken the structure of nature.

World Elephant Day: What are some important facts about Elephants?