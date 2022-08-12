JUST IN
Kashmir's 1st multiplex to bring cinema halls back in valley after decades
Officials seize 831 gm of gold worth Rs 43.29 lakh at Mangaluru airport
Federal Bank donates 1.55 acres of land to Kerala's Life Mission project
Trains Cancelled Today, 12 Aug: Railways cancels 151 trains on Friday
Migrant worker shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora
Govt school's 'Tiranga' yatra in UP attacked after minor accident
Odisha govt to distribute 30 million national flags free of cost to people
HC abolishes ACB formed by Siddaramaiah govt, transfers cases to Lokayukta
CBI gets custody of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
Three French Rafale jets stop over in India during Indo-Pacific deployment
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Avoid large gatherings during I-Day amid Covid surge: Centre to states
Business Standard

India home to about 60% of Asian elephants: PM Modi on World Elephant Day

PM Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to protecting elephants on the occasion of the World Elephant Day

Topics
Narendra Modi | elephant

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India's commitment to protecting elephants on the occasion of the World Elephant Day.

He also noted that India is home to about 60 per cent of all Asian elephants.

Successes in the animal's conservation must be viewed in the context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness, he said.

He tweeted, "On World Elephant Day, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 12:16 IST

`
.