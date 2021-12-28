JUST IN
Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates border bridges in Uttarakhand

World is watching, says Rahul on reports of 'persecution' of Christians

'In times of injustice, silence is complicity,' the former Congress president said

Rahul Gandhi | Christianity

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi | File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the world is watching developments within the country, citing reports of "persecution" of Christians in India in a section of the global media.

"While many in our own country are living with their heads buried in sand, the world is watching," Gandhi said on Twitter referring to a report in 'The New York Times' titled 'Arrests, Beatings and Secret Prayers: Inside the Persecution of India's Christians'.

"In times of injustice, silence is complicity," the former Congress president said in the tweet with the hashtags "SpeakUp" and "NoFear".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 28 2021. 20:20 IST

