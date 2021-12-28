World is watching, says Rahul on reports of 'persecution' of Christians

Congress leader on Tuesday said the world is watching developments within the country, citing reports of "persecution" of Christians in India in a section of the global media.

"While many in our own country are living with their heads buried in sand, the world is watching," Gandhi said on Twitter referring to a report in 'The New York Times' titled 'Arrests, Beatings and Secret Prayers: Inside the Persecution of India's Christians'.

"In times of injustice, silence is complicity," the former Congress president said in the tweet with the hashtags "SpeakUp" and "NoFear".

