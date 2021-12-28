World is watching, says Rahul on reports of 'persecution' of Christians

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the world is watching developments within the country, citing reports of "persecution" of Christians in India in a section of the global media.
"While many in our own country are living with their heads buried in sand, the world is watching," Gandhi said on Twitter referring to a report in 'The New York Times' titled 'Arrests, Beatings and Secret Prayers: Inside the Persecution of India's Christians'.
"In times of injustice, silence is complicity," the former Congress president said in the tweet with the hashtags "SpeakUp" and "NoFear".
