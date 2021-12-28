DRDO gives tech of extreme cold clothing system to 5 Indian firms

Five Indian companies will manufacture military grade extreme weather clothing system aimed at fulfilling the requirements and also to export these to other countries.

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over technology of extreme weather clothing system to five Indian companies aimed to export these military grade clothes to other countries.

The three-layered extreme weather clothing system is designed to provide thermal insulation between plus 15 degree and minus 50 degree Celsius.

Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy handed over the technology for indigenous extreme cold weather clothing system to five Indian companies in New Delhi on Monday.

The extreme cold weather clothing system is required by the for its sustained operations in glacier and Himalayan peaks.

The Army, till recently has been importing extreme cold weather clothing and several Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment items for the troops deployed in high altitude regions.

The designed extreme cold weather clothing system is an ergonomically designed modular technical clothing with improved thermal insulation and physiological comfort based on the insulation required at various ambient climatic conditions in Himalayan regions during different levels of physical activity.

The extreme cold weather clothing system embodies physiological concepts related to reduction in respiratory heat and water loss, unhindered range of motions and rapid absorption of sweat while providing water proof, wind proof features with adequate breathability and enhanced insulation as well as strength features required for high altitude operations.

"Considering the widely fluctuating weather conditions in the Himalayan peaks, the clothing provides an advantage of fewer combinations to meet the required insulation or IREQ for the prevailing climatic conditions, thereby providing a viable import alternative for the Indian Army," said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy emphasised on the need for developing indigenous industrial base for Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment items, not only to cater to the existing requirements of the Army but also to tap its potential for export.

--IANS

