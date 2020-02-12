Kem Chho Trump: World's largest cricket stadium gearing up to host US Prez

Touted as the world's largest cricket stadium in terms of seating capacity, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium (also known as Motera stadium) is being readied to host the US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With finishing touches being added, the Motera stadium, which will house a maximum seating capacity of 110,000 will see Trump and Modi address a public event, on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' held in Houston, Texas in 2019.

The combine of principal architect Populous, project management consultant STUP Consultants and developer L&T, which have been roped in by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) to redevelop the stadium, are burning the midnight oil to ready the stadium for the event on February 24.

Developed at a project cost of roughly Rs 800 crore, the stadium will pip Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which can seat 100,024, as the world's largest cricket stadium. Run by GCA, the Motera stadium will house a main cricket ground along with two smaller cricket grounds, four locker rooms, 75 air-conditioned corporate boxes and a club house for GCA members.

As against a single entry point earlier, the redeveloped stadium will now carry three entry points, and feature 55 rooms in the clubhouse with indoor and outdoor sports, apart from restaurants, Olympic size swimming pool, gymnasium and party area, among other things. The massive stadium will also house a cricket academy and indoor practice pitches. In future, one of the main entry points will be supplemented by metro rail station that is under construction currently.

For the public event on February 24, the state government and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has been working on getting 110,000 participants fill the stadium, apart from several others filling up the roadside on the airport to stadium route.

According to state government officials, students, working professionals and businessmen alike are expected to participate in the Trump-Modi public event, along with several non-resident Gujaratis (NRGs). While no official word is out yet, the event is being touted as 'Kem Chho Trump' (How Are You Trump?) on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' in Houston.

Ahead of the event, around 16 road stretches in and around the Motera area of Ahmedabad are either being resurfaced or widened with trees being planted on the divider in front of the stadium.

State government officials stated that Trump and Modi are likely to spend roughly half an hour at Sabarmati Ashram, followed by a two-hours public event at Motera stadium. Similar to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's trip to Ahmedabad, both the routes from airport to ashram and stadium during Trump's visit will also showcase cultural events at key junctions.

Meanwhile, AMC is also working on redirecting traffic on February 24, apart from making parking plots available for participants. Security measures are also being taken by the state government by vetting the credentials of the expected participants.