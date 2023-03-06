World Trade Center to open branch office in Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee

JUST IN
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the World Trade Center' in the US is likely to open a branch office in the metropolis, and an MoU in this regard will be signed

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

MAY 29, 2022** Durgapur: WB CM Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Durgapur. (PTI Photo)(

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the World Trade Center' in the US is likely to open a branch office in the metropolis, and an MoU in this regard will be signed.

The process for identifying land is already underway, she said.

"A delegation from the World Trade Center will come to the city on March 21. An MoU will be signed with the state government based on which the branch office will be set up here, Banerjee told reporters outside the assembly.

"This will lead to trade opportunities, not only among states, but with different countries as well. It is a matter of pride that Kolkata has been chosen as the main city in the eastern region for the office, the CM added.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 22:49 IST

