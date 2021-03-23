Wrongful prosecution: SC notice to Centre on pleas seeking compensation

-
ALSO READ
Thailand court gives record 43-year sentence for insulting king
Thai PM rejects calls for his resignation, faces renewed protests
Nirav Modi's remand extended for next extradition hearing on Nov 3
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana on Javed Akhtar's complaint
What guidelines needed to bail out sexual crime accused, SC asks AG
-
The Supreme Court Tuesday sought the Centre's reply on two separate pleas seeking directions to the government to frame guidelines for compensation to victims of wrongful prosecution and to ensure strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases.
A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued notices to the Centre on the pleas filed by BJP leaders Ashwini Upadhyay and Kapil Mishra.
Upadhyay, also an advocate, has sought directions to the Centre, all states and Union Territories to frame and implement guidelines to compensate victims of "wrongful prosecution" through government machineries.
Mishra, in his plea, has sought directions to the Centre for framing guidelines to ensure strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases and for compensating victims of such wrongful prosecutions.
The bench, while issuing notice to the Centre on one of the prayers in the petition filed by Upadhyay, refused to issue notices to the states and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
The top court has posted these matters for further hearing in April 26.
The petitions were filed in the apex court in the backdrop of a case in which the Allahabad High Court had in January declared a man, earlier convicted in a rape case and jailed for around 20 years, innocent observing that the motive behind the FIR was related to a land dispute.
In his plea, Upadhyay has alternatively urged the top court to "use its plenary constitutional power to frame the guidelines for compensation to victims of wrongful prosecutions and direct the Centre and states to implement them till the recommendations of the Law Commission on miscarriage of justice are implemented religiously".
The plea has made the Union ministries of Home Affairs, Law and Justice and the Law Commission as parties, besides all the states and Union Territories.
"Direct the Centre to frame guidelines for compensation to victims of wrongful prosecution and implement the recommendations of Law Commission Report No-277 on miscarriage of justice," Upadhyay has said in his plea.
It has said that due to cases of malicious prosecution, the injury caused to the citizens is extremely large and "because of the Centre's inaction, citizens' right to life, liberty and dignity, guaranteed under Article 21, is being brazenly offended".
"There are many startling cases which show the gross abuse of power and authority by the State and vexatious complainant, which caused absolute 'miscarriage of justice' by irreparable damage to right to life, liberty and dignity of innocent citizens in the justice dispensation with no relief given by the courts," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU