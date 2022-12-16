Year in review: From Lata to Queen Elizabeth, icons the world lost in 2022

Lata Mangeshkar, 921 / 19
The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, died on February 6, 2022. The legend passed away due to multiple organ failures at a Mumbai hospital.
Rahul Bajaj, 832 / 19
Rahul Bajaj, the Bajaj Group patriarch and a veteran industrialist, passed away in Pune on February 12. Bajaj oversaw the successful transition of Bajaj Auto from the Hamara Bajaj days through its famous Chetak brand of scooters to the "World's Favourite Indian." Bajaj now sells its motorcycles in over 70 countries.
Bappi Lahiri, 693 / 19
Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died in Mumbai on February 15.
KK, 534 / 19
The sudden death of singer KK left the entire nation in shock. The singer died after performing in Kolkata on May 31. His autopsy report revealed that "myocardial infarction" was the cause of the singer's death.
Sidhu Moose Wala, 285 / 19
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security. In 2020, Moose Wala was named by The Guardian among fifty up-and-coming artists, with ten of his songs topping the UK Asian charts.
Pallonji Mistry, 936 / 19
The chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Pallonji Mistry, died at his residence in Mumbai on June 28. Pallonji Mistry's SP Group is the largest shareholder in the Tata Group, with an 18.37% holding in the over $100 billion conglomerate.
Shinzo Abe, 677 / 19
Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, died on July 8 after being shot multiple times in the city of Nara during a campaign speech. Abe was the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 628 / 19
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was an investor with a Midas touch.
He died on August 14, 2022, in Mumbai. Jhunjhunwala was often referred to as "India's own Warren Buffet." According to Forbes' Rich List, Jhunjhunwala was ranked the 36th richest man in the country.
Abhijit Sen, 729 / 19
Abhijit Sen, a renowned agriculture economist and former member of the Planning Commission, passed away on August 29. In a career spanning over four decades, Sen taught economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi and held several important government positions, including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices.
Cyrus Mistry, 5410 / 19
The former chairman of Tata Sons, and Pallonji Mistry's son, Cyrus Mistry, died in a car crash en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on September 4. Mistry's car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district.
Queen Elizabeth II, 9611 / 19
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral Castle on September 8 after reigning for 70 years. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and was deeply regarded by her people.
Raju Srivastav, 5812 / 19
The Indian comedy galactic cluster lost its brightest star Raju Shrivastav on September 21, who passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi. Srivastava's journey to becoming one of the most widely recognised Indian comedians was rife with struggles and reinventions as an artist and a person.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, 8213 / 19
Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, passed away on October 10. He served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times: from 1989 to 1991, from 1993 to 1995, and from 2003 to 2007. He was the Union defence minister under the United Front government from 1996 to 1998, after being elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996.
Robbie Coltrane, 7214 / 19
Scottish actor, comedian, and writer Robbie Coltrane, who played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, died on October 14. Coltrane was much loved for bringing the character from J K Rowling's book series to life.
Vikram Gokhale, 7715 / 19
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on November 26 in Pune. He was a film, television and stage artiste, known for his roles in Marathi theatre and Hindi movies and shows.
Tabassum, 7816 / 19
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU