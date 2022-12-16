JUST IN
After two weeks of attack, AIIMS data retrieved, services restored: Govt
Sukesh reiterates giving Rs 60 cr to Jain before LG-appointed panel: Report
PILs increasingly used to target infrastructure projects, says SC
Those not linking Aadhaar with election card will stay in voters' list: Gov
Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday
Six years after entering water, navy's latest destroyer to join the fleet
Govt needs to bring National Judicial Appointments Comission: Manoj Jha
Gambia deaths: Maiden Pharma to seek clearance to re-open factory
UP govt signs MoU with Singapore ahead of UP Global Investors Summit
2022 in Review: Events that defined India's relations with the world
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
After two weeks of attack, AIIMS data retrieved, services restored: Govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Don't underestimate Cong, it is only party which can bring down BJP: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said no one should underestimate the Congress as it is ideologically driven and is the only party which can bring down the BJP, which he alleged is fascist

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | BJP | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said no one should underestimate the Congress as it is ideologically driven and is the only party which can bring down the BJP, which he alleged is fascist.

Addressing a press conference here on the completion of 100 days of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, he welcomed anyone wanting to leave the party saying the Congress does not need those who cannot fight the BJP and succumb to pressures because they may be corrupt.

"A lot of people have this fantasy that the Congress party is finished. But I can say that the Congress party can never be finished and mark my words the BJP is going to be taken down by the Congress party," he told reporters.

Noting that no one should underestimate the Congress, Gandhi said lakhs and crores of party workers are its strength and "if we utilise our workers well, we will be able to ensure a massive victory of the Congress in Rajasthan in next elections".

Asked about the exodus of leaders from the Congress in the recent past, Gandhi said the Congress had in fact won the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections lately.

"If certain people want to leave the Congress party, if some lack the courage to take on the BJP, they are welcome to leave the party. We don't want them. We want those who believe in the Congress party and don't believe in fascism," he said, alleging the BJP is fascist.

Asked about the response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra so far, he said it has been overwhelming in Rajasthan and the Hindi speaking belt.

"We saw that it is not just the party workers, but general public also loves the Congress a lot...Critics felt the Bharat Jodo Yatra will fail in Rajasthan due to factionalism, but it has been a huge success here and the response has been overwhelming," the former Congress president said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.