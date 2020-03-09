JUST IN
Yes Bank crisis: CBI issues lookout circular against Rana Kapoor, 6 others

The look out circular (LOC) was issued against all these seven accused to prevent any attempts to leave the country, the officials said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Security personnel stand guard outside the CBI headquarters, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct 26, 2018. Congress party workers and leaders (unseen) stage a protest demanding the reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma outside the CBI office | Photo: PTI

The CBI on Monday issued a look out circular against seven accused in the Yes Bank scam, including its co-founder Rana Kapoor and his family members, to prevent them from leaving the country, officials said.

The agency has booked Kapoor, his wife Bindu and daughters Roshini, Raakhe and Radha, besides DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of RKW Developers, they said.

The look out circular (LOC) was issued against all these seven accused to prevent any attempts to leave the country, the officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate has already issued an LOC on the basis of which Kapoor's daughter Roshini was stopped at the CSM International Airport, Mumbai, from leaving for London, they said.
First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 18:52 IST

