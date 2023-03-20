Yogi 2.0: Uttar Pradesh CM to list achievements on first anniversary

Chief Minister will release a White Paper to highlight his achievements on completing the first year of his second successive term on March 25.

According to sources, the white paper will comprise two parts — each dedicated to the achievements of the state government over the past six years, and the first year of the second term.

It will contain details of flagship projects and schemes of the government, and big events organised since 2017, including investors’ summits, defence expo, etc.

The state dispensation will mount a 360-degree media and publicity blitzkrieg to engage with the people about the “good work” of the government and the agenda going forward.

Apart from the booklets containing the achievements of the government, short films highlighting the works in different sectors will also be played across the state. The films would focus on specific themes of achievements — industry, health, women empowerment, law and order, agriculture, etc, and screened in all major cities and towns on big LED screens.

“The booklet will talk about the recently held UP Global Investors’ Summit 2023, wherein the state garnered investment proposals of ~33.5 trillion with prospects of creating millions of fresh job opportunities,” he added.

Besides, the ongoing works on mega infrastructure projects, including expressways, waterways, airports, industrial hubs, etc, will find mention in the purported white paper.

Adityanath, along with his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are likely to share the dais with him.

With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in the first half of next year, the government is getting into the election mode by using the power of media to mobilise people’s support and generate positive sentiments.