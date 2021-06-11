Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 10 IPS officers in UP attached to police HQ

The government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 10 senior IPS officers, who were attached to the police headquarters in Lucknow.

According to an official release here, DG headquarters Vishwajeet Mahapatra has been made DG civil defence, ADG headquarter Satish Chandra Mathur has been made ADG rules and manuals and ADG headquarters S Ravinder has been made ADG security.

DIG headquarter Dharmendra Yadav has been made DIG traffic Lucknow, DIG training Sunil Kumar Gupta has been made DIG vital installation security, SP headquarters Vaibhav Krishna has been made SP training and security while SP headquarter, Alankrita Singh, has been made SP women security.

SP headquarters Mohammed Imran has been made SP Railways Jhansi, SP headquarters Sunil Singh has been made commandant PAC Barabanki and SP headquarter Akhilesh Chaurasia has been made commandant PAC, Sitapur.

