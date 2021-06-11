Yogi Adityanath govt braces for health challenges in monsoon season

-
With the second wave of Covid-19 receding and the monsoon season around the corner, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now gearing up to combat water-borne diseases, such as encephalitis and malaria.
"From June 15, a special campaign to send medical kits door-to-door to children will be started. In this regard, the administration is making all the necessary preparations," said a government spokesman.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already asked officials to make special efforts to improve surveillance and keep the spread of these diseases in check.
He directed that medicines should be purchased at company rates and transparency should be maintained.
Special attention should be paid by the Medical Corporation to the quality, packing, and convenience of supply.
He also asked officials to ensure regular sanitation and fogging drives to curb the threat of water-borne diseases.
"Uttar Pradesh will be using its experience of controlling the Japanese encephalitis. Our experience in tackling this disease will also help us in curbing the spread of the third wave of Covid-19. For this, the government has prepared an action plan to effectively check the third wave," the spokesman said.
The Japanese encephalitis death rate has been reduced to 95 per cent and now there are hundreds of health wellness and encephalitis treatment centres, which will help control the diseases that get triggered in the rainy season.
The action plan is also being made by the Yogi Adityanath government to increase dialysis units in every district on the PPP model.
The state government is also planning to establish blood banks so that patients do not face trouble in getting blood.
It has also ramped up the health infrastructure for better treatment of children as facilities have been provided in PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) for children above one month, NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for children below one month, and SNCU (Sick New-born care Unit) that have been established at maternity hospitals.
