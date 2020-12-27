Yogi announces Sikh gurus' history will be included in school syllabus

-
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt in favour of holding NEET, JEE
Kanpur encounter: Oppn slam Adityanath govt over law and order situation
Yogi Adityanath govt moots policy to promote SC/ST entrepreneurs
Crimes against women rising in UP, dismiss Yogi govt: Cong to Centre
Oppn parties nurtured mafia elements during their 15-year rule in UP: Yogi
-
The history of Sikh gurus will be included in the school curriculum in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday.
Adityanath said this at a Gurbani Kirtan held at his residence on the occasion of 'Sahibzada Diwas', which marks the martyrdom of four 'sahibzada' of Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh and mata Gujri.
Adityanath, who sported a saffron turban, said, "The history of Sikh gurus will be a part of the syllabus. Apart from this, December 27 will be celebrated every year as Sahibzada Diwas in all schools. Today is the day to pay gratitude to the sons of the Guru and mother who martyred their lives for the motherland, country and religion."
Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and Cabinet ministers attended the programme.
"No society can move ahead if it forgets history. The Sikh society is known for its hard work. The Sikh gurus sacrificed their lives to defend the Hindu religion. The country will always remember this," Adityanath said.
The chief minister, his ministerial colleagues and seers from the Sikh community also accepted the 'langar prasad' on the occasion, the UP government said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU