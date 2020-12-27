Two Congress MLAs to join BJP before December 30: Assam BJP president

BJP State president Ranjit Kumar Das has said that there is a possibility of two Congress MLA joining the BJP before December 30.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "Two Congress MLAs have met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and have expressed a desire to join BJP. We have had a core committee meeting and taken approval from it. We are working to induct them into the party before December 30. There is a possibility of inducting them in the party before December 30."

"Yesterday, a screening committee was formed in the meeting and anyone can join the party only after getting approval from the screening committee," BJP state president said.

The Union Home Minister on a three-day visit to the Northeast and reached Guwahati on Saturday morning.

He chaired a meeting with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday to review the law and order situation in the state.

Former minister and Golaghat MLA Ajanta Neog also met Amit Shah on Saturday. The MLA, who was in Congress, later said that she will be joining (BJP) in the next one or two days.

The Congress on Friday expelled Neog from its primary membership for "indulging in anti-party activities". Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam next year.

