Business Standard

'You have increased prices immensely': Six-year-old girl writes to PM Modi

In the letter that has gone viral on social media, Kirti Dubey wrote that she had gone to a shop to buy Maggi but was sent back by the shopkeeper

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying and dedication to the nation of multi-crore infrastructure projects, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Kirti Dubey, a class 1 student from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the price rise. "You have increased prices immensely," Dubey wrote in the letter in Hindi. The six-year-old girl's letter has gone viral on social media.

"My name is Kirti Dubey, I study in Class 1. You have increased prices immensely. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have become costly, the price of Maggi has also increased. When I ask for a pencil, my mother beats me. What shall I do? Other students steal my pencil," the note read.

Dubey's father, Vishal Dubey, had reportedly posted the letter to PM Modi's Office through a registered post. "I have sent the letter to PMO through the registered post; my daughter wanted it to reach Modiji and she wants to hear from him, too," he was quoted as saying by Mint.

image

In the letter, she also wrote that she had gone to a shop to buy Maggi but was sent back by the shopkeeper. "I was not given Maggie as I had only five rupees. The shopkeeper asked for seven rupees," she wrote.

Upon returning, she decided to write to PM Modi.

On the back of the rising inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine, FMCG companies have hiked the prices of several items commonly consumed in India. In March, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) decided to raise the prices of items like Bru Coffee, Brooke Bond tea etc.

Along with HUL, Nestle also raised the prices of Maggi noodles by 16 per cent. The prices of Nescafe coffee and milk powder were also hiked.
First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 09:52 IST

