'You may be Veer, but not Agniveer': SC to lawyer challenging Agnipath

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: IAF starts registration process for Agniveers from today
Agnipath hiring: Armed forces must avoid the track Indian Railways took
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
Agniveers recruitment under Agnipath scheme to start in Sep in Tamil Nadu
SC to hear pleas challenging Agnipath scheme for defence forces on July 15
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday told a lawyer challenging Centre's "Agnipath" scheme that he may be a "Veer" but not an "Agniveer".
The remark was made by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and AS Bopanna after advocate ML Sharma, who has filed a PIL challenging the Centre's June 14 decision of launching the scheme, said that it has a pan-India effect as youth from different parts of the country will be affected by it.
Sharma said that he was the first to file the plea in the top court after which other petitions were filed including the one filed in the Delhi High Court.
Justice Chandrachud said, “This is a PIL Mr. Sharma. You are not a prospective ‘Agniveer'. You may be a ‘Veer' but certainly not an ‘Agniveer'".
The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youth between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.
Protests had erupted in several states against the scheme. Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, the youth of the country will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer'.
Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU