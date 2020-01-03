Young Indian scientists must innovate, patent, prosper: PM Modi

India's progress depends on scientists who must "innovate, patent, produce and prosper”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday

"The growth story of India depends on its success in science and technology sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of Indian science, technology and innovation," Modi said in Bengaluru after inaugurating the 107th Session of Indian Science Congress.

"My motto for the young scientists in this country is -Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper. These four steps will lead our country towards faster development.

"If we innovate we will patent and that in turn will make our production smoother and when we take these products to the people of our country, I'm sure they will prosper," he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness at India improving its ranking in the Global Innovation Index to 52.

"Our programmes have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for this achievement," he said.

Observing that science and technology was being used in governance in a large scale, than ever in past, the Prime Minister said, "We are continuing our efforts to ensure 'Ease of doing Science,' and effectively using Information Technology to reduce red tape."

He also mentioned that the digital technology, e- commerce, internet banking and mobile banking services are assisting rural population significantly, and farmers are getting required weather information at their fingertips through e- governance initiatives.

The coming decade will be a decisive time for the science and technology based governance, Modi said.