Young people in Delhi most affected by current Covid spike: AIIMS' Guleria

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: Haryana seeing a surge, records biggest single-day spike
Covid-19 Factoid: Maharashtra sees its smallest 24-hr spike since Aug 26
DATA STORY: India now has fewer active coronavirus cases than France
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Recoveries continue to outpace fresh cases
DATA STORY: India's active Covid-19 cases again go past the 150,000 mark
-
A fresh wave of coronavirus cases in Delhi has "mainly affected" the young with most of the patients reporting “relatively milder symptoms”, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria told Indian Express.
People should remain vigilant, as the infection can “spread to the elderly” and trigger “serious symptoms”. If so happens then the healthcare resources would come under strain yet again, he said..
Guleria told Indian Express that having more containment zones within a city would be a better strategy in containing the spread as some states mulled over imposing another lockdown.
Delhi has been witnessing over 1,500 daily cases over the past five days, with 995 cases reported on Wednesday. This has resulted in Delhi getting back in the top 10 of most cases.
“As of now, most of the patients who are coming in are those with relatively milder symptoms but that is related to the fact that currently we are witnessing a surge in cases in the younger age group. But this will spread to the elderly, as has been seen in Maharashtra, where it started with milder cases and then we found an increasing number of cases, and more serious symptoms, with hospital resources getting strained. We need to be vigilant about this,” he said.
“There is an increase in the number of patients getting admitted but it’s not that we are running out of beds yet. As the cases go up, we will reach a situation where more and more patients will get admitted and that is the cause of concern,” he added.
“This is another wave and it’s in our hands how big or small we want it to be, and how quickly we want it to end. In many ways, this is a situation we have got ourselves into. For some time now, the cases will increase because of the surge in the neighbouring states as well,” Guleria said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU