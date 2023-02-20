Zydus Lifesciences gets US health regulator nod for generic products

-
Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic medicines in the American market.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Gabapentin tablets which are indicated for the management of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN).
As per IQVIA MAT data, the medication had annual sales of USD 90 million in the US.
The company said it also has received approval from the US health regulator for diabetes drug Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets.
As per IQVIA MAT data, Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets had annual sales of USD 49.4 million in the US.
Shares of the company on Monday ended 1.36 per cent down at Rs 464.15 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 17:38 IST
