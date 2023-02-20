JUST IN
Indian Super League final to be played at Margao in Goa on March 18
Cereal prices likely to remain elevated going into next fiscal: CRISIL
NIA files 2nd additional chargesheet in Mundra Port narcotics seizure case
Delhi riots: SC refuses to interfere in AAP leader Tahir Hussain's case
Delhi L-G approves medical boards to deal with surrogacy-related issues
Women's T20 World Cup: Matthews credits WI fielding for win against Pak
Gap between civilians, security forces reducing in Kashmir: SSB official
FPIs' investment value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584 billion
Uproar in Haryana Assembly, Congress raises slogans, demands resignation
Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Godhra train burning case: Gujarat govt seeks death penalty for 11 in SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Zydus Lifesciences gets US health regulator nod for generic products

The company said it also has received approval from the US health regulator for diabetes drug Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets

Topics
Zydus Lifesciences | Medicines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic medicines in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Gabapentin tablets which are indicated for the management of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN).

As per IQVIA MAT data, the medication had annual sales of USD 90 million in the US.

The company said it also has received approval from the US health regulator for diabetes drug Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets had annual sales of USD 49.4 million in the US.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 1.36 per cent down at Rs 464.15 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zydus Lifesciences

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 17:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU