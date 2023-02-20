Indian Super League final to be played at Margao in Goa on March 18

-
-
The final of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on March 18, the organisers announced on Monday.
Goa has been chosen for the marquee match due to availability of training grounds and other infrastructure for the teams.
The play-off matches will start on March 3.
League Shield winners Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC have already qualified for the play-offs.
Odisha FC and FC Goa are still in fray heading into the last match of the league stage.
This season onwards, ISL organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) had introduced a new play-off format for the league, adding two exciting matches into the calendar.
The top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semifinals.
Teams finishing between third and sixth will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semifinalists.
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 17:35 IST
