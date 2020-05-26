Army Chief to hold meeting with top commanders from May 27: Report

General Manoj Mukund Naravane will hold a meeting with his top commanders from Wednesday, Army sources said on Tuesday.

During the two-day meeting, the top brass of the force is likely to discuss security issues along with other points, they said.





The meeting comes amid the increasing presence of its troops to match the strength of the Chinese Army, which has deployed over 5,000 of its personnel on the Line of Actual Control at different locations in the Ladakh sector.

The is also enhancing its presence in other areas to deter the People's Liberation Army troops from carrying out transgressions.At present, the Chinese Army has diverted its troops carrying out a massive exercise on their side of the LAC and deployed them at short notice across the Line of Actual Control in the areas under the Indian Army's 81 and 114 Brigades deployed to counter the Chinese assertions from Daulat Beg Oldie and adjoining areas.