In pics: India gets first Rafale fighter jet

This is the first Rafale aircraft that was received by a team of officers in France. The officers flew in the plane for around one hour

The on September 19 received the first Rafale combat aircraft at the Dassault Aviation manufacturing facility in France.







The planes will officially be inducted on October 8 into the IAF when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits France

But the planes would start arriving in India only in May 2020 after validation of the India Specific Enhancements and training of pilots and personnel.

The Indian planes have been equipped with a lot of India-specific enhancements, which have been fitted at a cost of around one billion euros.





The first Rafale India received has the tail number RB-01, named after Chief-Designate Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria who had played a very important role in finalising the country's biggest-ever defence deal

As per the Rs 60,000 crore contract signed between India and France, the first aircraft was scheduled to be delivered in acceptance mode to the Indian side and it will now undergo trials and tests for another seven months more in France, sources said.





Indian Air Force would train 24 pilots in three different batches till May 2020 for flying the Indian Rafale fighter jets

The Indian Air Force will deploy one squadron each of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in West Bengal.





In September, India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 for over 7.8 billion euros

