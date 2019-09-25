In pics: India gets first Rafale fighter jet

This is the first Rafale aircraft that was received by a team of Indian Air Force officers in France. The officers flew in the plane for around one hour
The Indian Air Force on September 19 received the first Rafale combat aircraft at the Dassault Aviation manufacturing facility in France.
The planes will officially be inducted on October 8 into the IAF when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits France
The first Rafale India received has the tail number RB-01, named after Indian Air Force Chief-Designate Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria who had played a very important role in finalising the country's biggest-ever defence deal
As per the Rs 60,000 crore contract signed between India and France, the first aircraft was scheduled to be delivered in acceptance mode to the Indian side and it will now undergo trials and tests for another seven months more in France, sources said.
Indian Air Force would train 24 pilots in three different batches till May 2020 for flying the Indian Rafale fighter jets
The Indian Air Force will deploy one squadron each of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in West Bengal.
In September, India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over 7.8 billion euros
This was done to to arrest the fall of combat squadrons and meet urgent requirements on India's eastern and western fronts.