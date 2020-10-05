DRDO successfully tests supersonic missile-assisted torpedo release system

-
ALSO READ
DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile
Defence Ministry working on 2nd list of weapons to be banned from import
India conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS from Odisha test range
Govt exhorts DRDO to revive work on biological defence initiative
Rajnath Singh launches 2 products indigenised by Bharat Dynamics Limited
-
The DRDO on Monday successfully tested a system of supersonic missile-assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine torpedo called SMART from the Wheeler island in Odisha, said the Defence Ministry.
In a statement, the ministry said SMART is for anti-submarine warfare operations "far beyond the torpedo range".
"Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) has been successfully flight tested today Oct 5, 2020 at 1145 hrs from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha," the ministry noted.
The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
All the mission objectives, including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, release of torpedo and deployment of velocity reduction mechanism (VRM) were met perfectly during the test, it mentioned.
"The tracking stations (Radars, Electro Optical Systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations, including down range ships monitored all the events," it stated.
This launch and demonstration of SMART is significant in establishing anti-submarine warfare capabilities, it said.
SMART is a missile assisted release of a lightweight anti-submarine torpedo system, it stated.
"The @DRDO_India has successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter.
"I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this significant achievement," he stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor