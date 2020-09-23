DRDO successfully test fires laser-guided anti-tank guided missile

An indigenously developed laser-guided anti-tank guided missile has been successfully test fired by the at a firing range in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, officials said on Wednesday.

The weapon, having a range of up to four km, was test fired from an MBT Arjun Tank at KK Ranges in Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar on Tuesday, they said.

The laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is likely to significantly enhance the fire-power capability of the particularly along the frontiers with Pakistan and China, the officials said.

Defence Minister congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on successful test firing of the ATGM.

"Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successfully conducting test firing of Laser Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile from MBT Arjun at KK Ranges (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar. India is proud of Team which is assiduously working towards reducing import dependency in the near future," he tweeted.

The officials said the ATGM hit the targets with total accuracy and precision.

"The missile employs a tandem heat warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour protected armoured vehicles. It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun," said an official.

The Arjun is a third generation main battle tank developed by the

Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed the ATGM in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE).

