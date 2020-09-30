India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Odisha

India on Wednesday



successfully test-fired supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of more than 400 km from a base in Odisha, defence sources said.

The launch of the state-of-the-art missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here was successful, Defence Research and Development (DRDO) sources said.

"All the parameters were met during the trial," a DRDO official said after the missile was test fired at 10.45 am.

The missile can be launched from land, sea platforms as well as fighter jets, he said.

The first extended version of the missile, which had a strike range of 450 km, was successfully tested on March 11, 2017.

On September 30, 2019 a shorter range land version of was successfully test fired from Chandipur ITR.

Jointly developed by the DRDO and NPOM, a leading aerospace enterprise of Russia, the missile is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile capable of being launched from submarines, warships, fighter jets or land.

The missile, already operational with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, is regarded as the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world, the sources said.

