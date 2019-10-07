JUST IN
In pictures: IAF prepares to conquer the sky on Air Force Day 2019

The IAF will celebrate the Air Force Day on October 8. Here is a look at some of the pictures from the dress rehearsal held on October 6

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Air Force conducts full dress rehearsal

Air Force conducts full dress rehearsal
1 / 10
Indian Air Force personnel during the full dress rehearsal at Ghaziabad’s Hindon base on Sunday | Photo: PTI

The Indian Air Force on Sunday conducted a full dress rehearsal, including air drills of both vintage aircraft and modern fleet, at its Hindon base for the 87th IAF Day on October 8.

IAF will celebrate Air Force Day on October 8

IAF will celebrate Air Force Day on October 8
2 / 10
IAF personnel perform a drill with rifles | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.

Spell-binding aerobatic displays lined up

Spell-binding aerobatic displays lined up
3 / 10
Sarang helicopters perform aerobatic stunts | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

Both vintage aircraft and modern fleet showcased

Both vintage aircraft and modern fleet showcased
4 / 10
IAF showcases Apache and Chinook helicopters at the full dress rehearsal ahead of Air Force Day | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

The flypast would include vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters, an Air Force official said.

Akash Ganga team's air display

Akash Ganga team's air display
5 / 10
A couple of airplanes flying at Hindon base during the full dress rehersal | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

The air display on Ocotber 8 will commence with flag-bearing sky divers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies, an Air Force official said.

Splendid act

Splendid act
6 / 10
A Sukhoi fighter jet performing aerobatic stunts during the rehearsal | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

 

Getting it right

Getting it right
7 / 10
IAF personnel practising for the Air force day | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

 

IAF carries out a mock drill

IAF carries out a mock drill
8 / 10
Mock drill during the full dress rehearsal | Photo: PTI

 

Picture perfect

Picture perfect
9 / 10
A spectator clicks pictures as Sarang helicopters perform aerobatic stunts | Photo: PTI

 

Surya Kiran jets in action

Surya Kiran jets in action
10 / 10
Indian Air Force Surya Kiran jet aircrafts perform aerobatic stunts during the rehearsals | Photo: PTI

 


First Published: Mon, October 07 2019. 14:03 IST

