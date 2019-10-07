In pictures: IAF prepares to conquer the sky on Air Force Day 2019

Air Force conducts full dress rehearsal
The Indian Air Force on Sunday conducted a full dress rehearsal, including air drills of both vintage aircraft and modern fleet, at its Hindon base for the 87th IAF Day on October 8.
IAF will celebrate Air Force Day on October 8
Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.
The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.
The flypast would include vintage and modern transport aircraft and frontline fighters, an Air Force official said.
The air display on Ocotber 8 will commence with flag-bearing sky divers of the famous Akash Ganga team dropping out of an AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies, an Air Force official said.
