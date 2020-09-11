Privatising OFB: Defence ministry pushes ahead, workers push back

Moving ahead with a longstanding proposal to corporatise the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and its 41 factories dotted around the country, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday announced the appointment of private sector consultants that would advise the government on how to proceed. “The department has selected KPMG Advisory Services Pvt Ltd (Lead Consortium Member) with Khaitan & Co Ltd as consortium member, as the consultancy agency for the project,” the MoD announced on Thursday. “The contract with the consultancy agency would be signed shortly,” it ...