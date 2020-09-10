Electricity Consumer Rights: Power Ministry publishes first draft

For the first time, the Ministry of Power has published a detailed set of draft rights for electricity consumers under the Electricity Act, 2003. While the Act currently has a consumer charter, the latest draft empowers consumers and has introduced new supply rights for them.

The draft is open for comments from stakeholders. Shreya Jai lists out the proposed rights, what it means for the consumers and what all new services the power distribution companies would have to offer: 1) New connections to have Prepaid/Smart Prepaid meters: The draft rules mandate that no electricity ...