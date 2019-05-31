Rs 21,738-crore naval helicopters to be new govt's first defence buy

The Rs 21,738-crore procurement of 111 light Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) for the Navy is on track to be the first big procurement of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

On Thursday, the last day for vendors to submit responses to an expression of interest (EoI) floated by the defence ministry on February 12, at least three international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) submitted proposals to build their helicopters through an Indian industry designated as strategic partner (SP). The OEMs that have responded include Lockheed Martin, Airbus, and Bell ...