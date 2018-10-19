To keep its fighters flying, US military learns from commercial airlines

In a radical move, the US Navy is looking to commercial airlines for ideas and procedures to get more of its combat fighter aircraft off the ground. US Navy aviation maintenance engineers have begun examining the maintenance and stocking practices of Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which routinely ensure significantly higher aircraft availability rates than the US military.

The US Navy’s primary fighter — the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet — has an availability rate of just 53 per cent. The US Navy’s reserve fighter — the F-18C Hornet — has an ...