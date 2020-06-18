25 govt schemes to be pooled together to give jobs to migrant workers: FM

Finance Minister on Thursday briefed the media ahead of the launch of the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan by the Prime Minister.

The FM said that state and central governments have worked together to identify districts which saw highest reverse migration of workers during the lockdown.

Approximately 116 districts spread over 6 states have received migrants in large numbers, the minister informed the media in the briefing. In these 116 districts, both state and central governments have meticulously mapped their skills, she said.

The Prime Minister will launch the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan from Khagaria district in Bihar under which within 125 days, 25 schemes of the government will be brought together for those districts. These 25 schemes will include Jal Jivan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana among others.





As per the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, all the migrant workers who have returned to their villages will be provided a job as part of these pooled in schemes. The objective of these schemes will be achieved using the workers who are present in those districts, she said.

About Rs 50,000 crore is being pooled together under these 25 schemes to complete their projects in these 116 districts. Assets will be created in these districts under these schemes using this manpower, said the finance minister.

We have already released the money for the local bodies, she added. This way workers will get work and their livelihood is ensured while fulfilling the objective of rural development.