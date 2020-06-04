After mobile phone devices, phased manufacturing push for AC makers

Phased manufacturing programme (PMP) — mostly associated with mobile phone devices — is set to be an integral part of the air-conditioning universe as well. The Union government is readying a scheme with an aim to curb import of AC products and components from China and Thailand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing India Inc on Tuesday, had stressed the need for reducing imports and strengthening local products across key categories including ACs. Currently, the Light Engineering Industries Section under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade ...