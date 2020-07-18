JUST IN
Banks sanction Rs 1.23 trn loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

This data is as of July 15. However, at Rs 68,000 crore, the disbursed amount is 23 per cent of the promised Rs 3 trillion.

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

As much as 61 per cent of the disbursed amount was lent by public sector banks, according to tweets by Nirmala Sitharaman’s office.

Lenders have sanctioned Rs 1.23 trillion of loans to MSMEs, which is 41 per cent of the amount that was promised under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 00:07 IST

