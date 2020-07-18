Banks sanction Rs 1.23 trn loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

-
Lenders have sanctioned Rs 1.23 trillion of loans to MSMEs, which is 41 per cent of the amount that was promised under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.
This data is as of July 15. However, at Rs 68,000 crore, the disbursed amount is 23 per cent of the promised Rs 3 trillion.
As much as 61 per cent of the disbursed amount was lent by public sector banks, according to tweets by Nirmala Sitharaman’s office.