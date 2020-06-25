JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economic Revival » MSME » News

Industry fears supply chain disruption amid curbs on Chinese imports
Business Standard

BS READS: What MSME Fund can learn from its Rs 10,000-crore start-up sister

The Rs 50,000-crore MSME fund of funds has an uphill task ahead, but there's plenty it can learn from problems with the Rs 10,000 crore start-up fund of funds launched five years ago

Topics
BS Reads | MSMEs | Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Yuvraj Malik 

The lockdown enforced across India on March 24 to prevent the spread of coronavirus put several small firms out of business and cast a cloud over the future of many others.

But heads turned when a start-up stalwart spoke about it. “If Covid-19 lockdown had happened in my childhood, my father's small business would have failed and I would have grown up in poverty instead of a middle-class household,” Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal wrote in a Twitter post on May 12. If COVID lockdowns had happened in my childhood, my father's small business would have ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 11:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY