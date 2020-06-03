Cabinet okays setting up group of secys, cells to attract foreign firms

The Cabinet has approved setting up of two important mechanisms in ministries and departments to attract companies looking to come to India to diversify their risks across regions after the outbreak of One of them will also look at creating pipeline of investible projects in the country to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).



The two bodies -- an empowered group of secretaries (EGoS) and project development cell (PDC) --will also look at ramping up production across product lines to help serve big markets in the US, EU, China and elsewhere.



The proposal aims to take advantage of these opportunities from the global economic situation to make India among the largest players in the global value chain, human resource development minister Prakash Javdekar said after the Cabinet meeting.



"In the midst of current ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, India is presented with an opportunity to attract FDI inflows into the country especially from large companies which seek to diversify their investments into new geographies and mitigate risks," he said.





ALSO READ: State-owned NLC India raises Rs 1,200 cr by issuing commercial papers

EGoS will be chaired by the cabinet Secretary with the CEO, secretaries of commerce, department of economic affairs, revenue as members. Secretary, department of promotion of indstry and internal trade will be member secretary. Secretary of the department concerned will be co-opted as a member.



EGoS will bring synergies and ensure timely clearances from different departments and ministries, will attract increased investments into India and provide investment support and facilitation to global investors.



It will also facilitate investments of top investors in a targeted manner and to usher policy stability and consistency in the overall investment environment.



It will evaluate investments put forward by the departments on the basis of their project creation and actual investments that will come.



Further, these departments would be given targets for completion of various stages by the Empowered Group.



PDCs will be tasked to conceptualize, strategize, implement, and disseminate details with respect to investible projects.



An officer, not below the rank of joint secretary of each relevant central line ministry, will be in-charge of the PDC concerned.

It will coordinate between the Centre and states concerned to grow the pipeline of investible projects in India and in turn increase FDI inflows.



FDI inflows grew by 14 per cent, a four-year high, to a record $49.8 billion in 2019-20.

