Centre likely to rework NHAI financing plans amid Covid-19 crisis

Amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, fundraising plans for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) may be reworked. The Centre has already formed a panel to rejig financing for the NHAI and may invite some unconventional ideas to optimise future investments by the authority. “We have brought together experts from various sectors to act as advisors for our future endeavours.

We are also hopeful of receiving funds to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore from the NIIF (National Investment and Infrastructure Fund) for the Delhi-Mumbai expressway,” said an official. A ...