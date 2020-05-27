Doing away with labour laws is not feasible: Santosh Kumar Gangwar

Migrant workers have been on long journeys to reach home as the nationwide lockdown didn’t allow them access to public transport for around two months. Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar tells Somesh Jha that most workers have returned home and they will join back the workforce after monsoon.

He also says some of the recent steps taken by states on labour laws were wrong. Edited excerpts: Industry perceives labour laws in India as cobwebs. Workers also don’t seem to benefit from these laws as most have remained in the unorganised sector, outside the labour ...