India records current account surplus of 0.1% of GDP, at $600 mn in Q4

India’s current account turned surplus, albeit marginal, in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal as trade deficit narrowed, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.

The current account balance (CAB) turned surplus of $0.6 billion, or 0.1 per cent of (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 as against a deficit of $4.6 billion, or 0.7 per cent of GDP in the year ago quarter and $2.6 billion (0.4 per cent of GDP) in the third quarter of 2019-20.

“The surplus in the current account in Q4 of 2019-20 was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit at $35.0 billion and a sharp rise in net invisible receipts at $35.6 billion as compared with the corresponding period of last year," the RBI said.

On a full year basis, though, the CAD was 0.9 per cent of GDP in 2019-20, from 2.1 per cent in 2018-19 on the back of the trade deficit which shrank to $157.5 billion in 2019-20 from $180.3 billion in 2018-19.

Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist of ICRA, said the current account surplus came as a surprise, as she was expecting deficit of $5.5-6.5 billion or 0.8 per cent of GDP in the fourth quarter.

Nayar said she expects India to report a current account surplus of $20-22 billion in FY2021, based on a “faster normalisation in merchandise exports relative to imports, a stabilisation in crude oil prices at a moderate level, a revival in demand for gold closer to the festive season, and some shrinkage in remittances owing to the economic uncertainty,”

Net services receipts increased on the back of a rise in net earnings from computer and travel services on a year-on-year basis. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $20.6 billion, up by 14.8 per cent from a year ago. Net outgo from the primary income account, primarily reflecting net overseas investment income payments, decreased to $4.8 billion from $6.9 billion a year ago.

Net foreign direct investment was at $12.0 billion, higher than $6.4 billion in the year ago fourth quarter. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) declined by $13.7 billion as against an increase of $9.4 billion in the year ago quarter Q4 of 2018-19 due to net sales in both the debt and equity markets. Net inflow on account of external commercial borrowings to India was $9.4 billion as compared with $7.2 billion a year ago.

“Owing to Covid-19 related uncertainty, net inflows under ‘other capital’ surged during the quarter, reflecting inter alia the FPIs’ outstanding balances with custodian banks and pending issuance of shares by FDI companies,” the central bank said.

Net FDI in full 2019-20 was at $43 billion compared with $30.7 billion in 2018-19. Portfolio investment increased by $1.4 billion in 2019-20 as against an outflow of $2.4 billion a year ago. In 2019-20, there was an accretion of $59.5 billion to foreign exchange reserves, RBI said.

External Debt

India’s external debt, at the end of fiscal 2019-20 was at $558.5 billion, increasing by $15.4 billion over its level at end-March 2019. During the year, the country benefited $ 16.6 billion through valuation gains due to the appreciation of the US dollar vis-à-vis Indian rupee and other major currencies.

Excluding the valuation effect, the increase in external debt would have been $32.0 billion instead of $15.4 billion at end-March 2020 over end-March 2019.

“Commercial borrowings remained the largest component of external debt, with a share of 39.4 per cent, followed by non-resident deposits (23.4 per cent) and short-term trade credit (18.2 per cent),” the RBI said.

At end-March 2020, the total debt with a maturity of more than a year was $451.7 billion, increasing $ 17 year on year. The share of short-term debt, those that are maturing within a year, in total external debt declined to 19.1 per cent at end-March 2020 from 20 per cent at end-March 2019. The ratio of short-term debt to foreign exchange reserves declined to 22.4 per cent in 2019-20, against 26.3 per in 2018-19.

"US dollar denominated debt continued to be the largest component of India’s external debt, with a share of 53.7 per cent at end-March 2020, followed by the Indian rupee (31.9 per cent), yen (5.6 per cent), Special Drawing Rights (4.5 per cent) and the euro (3.5 per cent)," the RBI said.

Net claims of non-residents on India fell $45.8 billion to $379.3 billion in March 2020. The decline in net foreign owned assets in India was due to a reduction of $28.1 billion in the non-residents’ assets combined with an increase of $17.7 billion in Indian residents’ foreign assets.