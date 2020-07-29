Job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: Survey

JUST IN
Indian professionals are increasingly becoming optimistic as businesses slowly reopened last month and resulted in better hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming, a survey said on Tuesday.

“This growing confidence comes at a time when the economy continues to reboot, thus sparking hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming,” according to the survey based on responses of 1,303 professionals in India, during June 15-28.

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 00:59 IST

