Job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: Survey

Indian professionals are increasingly becoming optimistic as businesses slowly reopened last month and resulted in better hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming, a survey said on Tuesday.

The Workforce Confidence Index showed a modest increase in India’s overall workforce confidence, with a composite score of (+) 50, up from (+) 48 in June 1-14.

“This growing confidence comes at a time when the economy continues to reboot, thus sparking hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming,” according to the survey based on responses of 1,303 professionals in India, during June 15-28.