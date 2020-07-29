Job seekers confident about career progression as economy reboots: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus lockdown may have cost Indian economy Rs 7-8 trillion
25-30 million lost jobs in MSMEs during March-June, says survey
Calls for debt monetisation gain traction as Covid-19 cripples economy
Indian economy can contract 2.6%; US over 11% in worst case in 2020: Nomura
79% Indians feel Covid-19 cases will rise in next few months: Survey
Indian professionals are increasingly becoming optimistic as businesses slowly reopened last month and resulted in better hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming, a survey said on Tuesday.
The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index showed a modest increase in India’s overall workforce confidence, with a composite score of (+) 50, up from (+) 48 in June 1-14.
“This growing confidence comes at a time when the economy continues to reboot, thus sparking hiring prospects across varied industries such as e-commerce, IT services, insurance and gaming,” according to the survey based on responses of 1,303 professionals in India, during June 15-28.