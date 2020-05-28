Shramik special trains face heat over on-board deaths, food, water issues

Shramik special trains were supposed to be a gift to labourers from the Narendra Modi government on May Day, for taking home people, who were left stranded during the However, the 9 on-board deaths over the past few days, allegedly due to a lack of food and water and long travel times, have raised doubts not only on the efficiency of railway traffic management but also on whether these trains addressed the human tragedy that unfolded during the lockdown, in place since March 25.

The on Thursday said food and water should be provided to the passengers on Shramik Special trains by the while the states should provide free transport to the station and food at the time of boarding.

Videos showing travellers complaining about lack of food and water and people looting railway stalls have gone viral on social media. Experts indicated that the Indian Railways, which operates over 12,000 passenger trains a day, is now struggling to operate 250 Shramik Specials a day.





As many as 9 people have been found dead since Monday on different Shramik Special trains heading to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The video of a dead woman and her toddler trying to wake her up invited sharp reactions. The transporter attributed the deaths to pre-existing health conditions and old-age. Chandan Kumar from labour rights organisation Working People's Charter, however, alleged, “It is pure mismanagement on the part of Trains destined for Uttar Pradesh is reaching Odisha. In a span of two months, it appears the Railways have become defunct as migrants were not being provided with water and food."



A boy waits with his migrant family inside a school at Aram Bagh area before boarding a bus to their native place in UP, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi

The railways on Thursday evening said states would have to pay for food supplied by the transporter, in addition to the ticket fares. Controversies around Shramik trains started right at the launch from May 1 onwards.

Initially, most passengers had to pay for tickets on these trains. Later, when Congress said the party would pay for their tickets, the government was forced to change its stand on May 4. The Centre is bearing 85 per cent of the fare and the remaining 15 per cent is being taken care of by the states since then. “Planning is totally missing. Coming out with figures of the number of trains every day, they are treating this as a charity mission. It is the duty of the government to transport migrants, who are the backbone of the country’s economy and industry,” said Anjali Borhade, director of Disha, a Nagpur-based non-governmental organisation.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has been in a war of words over these trains with states, too. To start with, the minister alleged that West Bengal was not keen on bringing back its migrants. This was followed by a twitter fight between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Goyal over the availability of trains. Thackeray said the state was not even getting half of the trains that it demanded from the Centre.

Goyal flagged the issue of return journey and how trains could not run empty. “We had faced issues regarding the availability of trains. Now, the Centre and the state are closely working to sort out the issues,” said a state government official, working closely with the transportation of migrants.

The trouble with Shramik trains is that while they were launched as superfast trains, they have started getting delayed. One train headed for Uttar Pradesh, landed up in Odisha causing trouble for the passengers. “Because of congestion on the routes towards Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, we had diverted trains on May 23 and 24. That was only for two days because 80 per cent of the trains were headed towards these two states,” said a senior railways official. Because of these delays, videos of people looting railway station stalls started surfacing from various parts of the country.

Although the railways is yet to not come out with official figures on the number of deaths, the heatwave in the north and central India has added to the travails of these non-AC passengers. “Diversion is a standard protocol in the If it is a point-to-point train like a Shramik special, the railways charge for the shortest route but take the fastest route. Hence there is nothing abnormal in the diversion and delay,” said Vijay Dutt, former additional member of the Indian Railways. At present, on an average 250 Shramik trains are being operated by the railways, apart from the 30 special air-conditioned trains that are also being operated.

“They used to run 21,000 trains a day – including around 13,000 passengers and another 8,000 freight trains. Now, the same railways is struggling to run even 280 trains a day. With more 200 non-AC set to start from June 1 amid heatwave, they should ensure proper service and should avail food and water to them on time,” said an industry expert. Time-tabled trains, the booking for which commenced on May 21, will start operating from June 1.